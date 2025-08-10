Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Lee’s Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Police said James W. Franklin was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday at 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

A family member had dropped him off at the community center, but when they came back for pickup, they were told Franklin had left with an unknown person. It is not known what vehicle he got in or the direction they traveled.

Franklin is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a brown or black hat, light blue polo, black sweatpants, white socks and brown/black shoes. He uses a black and red walker.

Police said he has a neck scar from ear to ear and a third-degree burn wound on the right side of his body.

Franklin, who also has memory issues, is currently without his cell phone and medication. Additionally, his burn requires daily dressing changes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 and/or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390 ext. 7.

—