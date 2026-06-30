Silver Alert issued for missing mid-Missouri woman, 89

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 89-year-old Saline County, Missouri, woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Shirley L. Swift was last seen around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. She was walking away from the Hartland Residential Care Center at 32435 Ladder Ave. in Marshall, Missouri.

Swift is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light blue striped shirt, blue jeans, and red or orange shoes when she was last seen.

Swift has dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

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