Silver Alert issued Wednesday night for missing Independence woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for a missing woman.

Lorraine Tonnelli was last seen at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 31st Street and Ralston at 2:22 pm.

Ring doorbell footage shows her walking east on 31st Street from Ralston.

Independence Police Department Lorraine Tonnelli, missing Independence woman

Tonnelli is white, 5 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds.

She wore a black and blue reversible puffy coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Lorraine Tonnelli should call 911.

