Single-vehicle accident leaves sole occupant with critical injuries in east KCMO Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle accident in east Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle with critical injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

A gray Toyota Corolla was moving northbound at a high rate of speed on Van Brunt Boulevard when it ran off the right side of roadway and struck a traffic signal pole, per KCPD.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

As of 8:50 p.m., the driver remains in critical condition as the investigation continues, per KCPD.

