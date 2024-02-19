Watch Now
Skeletal remains found Monday along Kansas Highway 7 in Lansing

KSHB
Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 11:21:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains Monday morning.

Police have blocked off a portion of southbound N. Main Street/Kansas Highway 7 - the main road into and out of Lansing and Leavenworth - as of 10 a.m. to help in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

