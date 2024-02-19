Skeletal remains found Monday along Kansas Highway 7 in Lansing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains Monday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT! As of 10 a.m. today the LPD and the KBI are conducting an investigation in the 900 Blk of N. Main/K-7. Skeletal remains were found in the area. The outside SB lanes of N. Main are closed during the investgation. Use caution when driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/kMp6v0VQM1 — Lansing Kansas (@lansingks) February 19, 2024

Police have blocked off a portion of southbound N. Main Street/Kansas Highway 7 - the main road into and out of Lansing and Leavenworth - as of 10 a.m. to help in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

