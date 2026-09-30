Skeletal remains found Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person found skeletal remains at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, under a bridge near West Fourth Street and Beardsley Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The person who found the remains said they were on rocks under the bridge, according to KCPD.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the cause of death.

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