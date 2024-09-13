Small explosion Friday in bag at KCI baggage carousel; no foul play suspected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No foul play is suspected following a small explosion Friday afternoon in a bag at a baggage carousel at Kansas City International Airport.

One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The north side baggage carousel is closed while agents investigate the incident, according to an airport spokesperson.

No flights were canceled because of the explosion.

All bags are being placed on the south side baggage carousel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

