Smithville man killed Saturday in crash involving pickup, combine tractor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Smithville, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a crash involving two pickup trucks and a combine farm tractor.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:18 p.m. Saturday, the 58-year-old Smithville man was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on U.S. 36 Highway east of Cameron when he struck the rear-end of a 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, sending the Dodge off the side of the roadway.

The F-150 continued west on the highway, where it struck the rear wheel of a 2009 Case IH combine tractor.

The pickup overturned and slid on its side before it overturned onto its wheels, ejecting the driver. Paramedics pronounced the man driving the F-150 deceased on the scene.

An 8-year-old boy riding in the truck was seriously injured and transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The drivers of the two other vehicles did not report any serious injuries.

