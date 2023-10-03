Smithville woman injured after motorcycle strikes sign, tree Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Smithville, Missouri, woman was injured after she was ejected from a motorcycle in a collision on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., the woman was driving a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle on eastbound Missouri Route Z in Benton County, about 1 mile west of Missouri Highway 7, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck a sign and a tree, per MSHP. The woman was ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

The driver, identified as a 52-year-old female, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition by an air ambulance.

MSHP is investigating the collision.

