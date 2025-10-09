Social media threat prompts lockdown at Lawrence middle school

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. | Police believe the original threat came from SnapChat, but are still working to learn who made the threat. School officials are bringing buses to the school and working with the Lawrence School District to begin releasing students "in a safe and coordinated manner."

In the meantime, students are being moved out of the school and out to the football field.

ORIGINAL REPORT | A social media threat prompted the lockdown Thursday morning of Billy Mills Middle School in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the school, located at 2734 Louisiana St, after a report of a “concerning social media post involving a weapon.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the school.

In an update just before noon, police said that while the school remained on lockdown, nothing concerning has yet been found.

Authorities area continuing to search the school and track down the source of the original social media threat.

