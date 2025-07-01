All but one Edgerton resident returned to their homes Monday night after a gas leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but one resident returned to their homes Monday night in Edgerton, Kan., after a work crew hit a gas line.

City of Edgerton, Kan. Fire District #1 of Johnson County firetruck

The gas line leak was stopped before 8:30 p.m.

The leaking gas forced the evacuation of six houses. Two homes remained without gas, but service was expected to be restored later Monday night, according to Kansas Gas Service.

The resident who lives in the home where the gas line was struck decided to stay out of his house for the night

Fire District #1 of Johnson County posted earlier Monday evening that some homes in the area of W 7th Street and W. Hulett Street were evacuated.

