Sounds of popped balloons after fight ends Liberty HS homecoming dance early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police and school officials say no one was injured following some chaotic moments at the Liberty High School Homecoming Dance.

A Liberty police spokesperson says officers received calls around 9:40 p.m. about the sound of shots following a fight at the dance.

As police responded, Liberty School District security personnel notified police that the sound of shots was likely from balloons that were popped during the chaos after the fight.

Police and school officials decided to end the dance early following the incident.

Police say several students were detained before being released to their parents. Charges are under review.

“While we are incredibly grateful that the report of a firearm turned out to be a false alarm, we also recognize that the situation was chaotic and understandably upsetting for many students, staff and families,” Liberty High School Principal Dr. Mike Sharp said in a letter to the LHS community.

As part of the decision to end the dance early, students were asked to leave their personal belongings at the dance.

Sharp said school administrators are working to organize those items and students can pick up any items during the school day on Monday. The school is also providing additional counseling resources on Monday for students navigating the situation.

“All of us here at LHS are disappointed that this incident occurred and put a damper on what was supposed to be an evening of celebration and showcase for our school,” Sharp said. “It’s always a shame when poor decisions by just a few individuals can negatively impact an event that so many had put a tremendous amount of time into planning. We also know that our Blue Jays are resilient, and we look forward to welcoming them back for a new week tomorrow.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.