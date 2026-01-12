Southbound Interstate 35 closed at Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam after shots fired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Shawnee Mission Parkway were closed Sunday night in Merriam after shots were fired.

Video from KC Scout shows traffic at a standstill behind several emergency vehicles blocking the interstate as of 9 p.m.

KC SCOUT

A Merriam Police Department spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of I-35 and W. 67th Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday on a rolling gun battle between two vehicles.

The spokesperson says the two vehicles got on to SB I-35 from 67th Street going northbound in the southbound lanes. One of the vehicles attempted to turn around and go southbound when they were involved with a third, innocent bystander vehicle. The second suspect vehicle drove into the grass.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene but did not transport any patients. The police spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported.

The highway was anticipated to be reopened Sunday night.

