Speeding pickup rolls, damages 2 vehicles in Fairway driveway overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pickup truck fleeing a brief chase with the Kansas Highway Patrol ended up on its top after crashing into an SUV and another pickup in a Fairway driveway overnight.

The Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to stop a pickup for speeding on Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The pickup driver did not stop, and the trooper disregarded the chase.

A short time later, the pickup came upon the sharp curve at Mission Road and Chadwick Street.

The driver hit the median, curb, two trees and an SUV parked in a residential driveway, pushing the SUV into another pickup.

The fleeing pickup ended up on its top, and the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

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