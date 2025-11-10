Speeding pickup truck strikes parked car, leaving 1 person critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the occupants of a pickup truck that struck a parked car early Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, seriously injuring the occupant of the parked car.

A police spokesperson said just after midnight, the driver of a pickup was speeding northbound on Broadway Boulevard when it struck a parked car near Valentine Road.

The spokesperson said the driver of the parked car was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At least two occupants inside the pickup fled the scene before police arrived.

