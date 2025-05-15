Spire working to contain natural gas line rupture near 24th Street, Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire is working to contain a natural gas line rupture near 24th Street and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a reported natural gas line rupture near the area Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a 4-inch line had been struck during digging operations.

The line was hit by a third-party contractor, according to a Spire spokesperson.

Multiple companies were called to the scene to block and redirect traffic.

Crews, along with Hazmat, have checked and evacuated several structures in the near vicinity as a precaution.

Spire is currently on scene to contain the leak.

A spokesperson with Spire said the area had been deemed “gas safe” and roads should be opening soon.

Officials said traffic remains blocked in all directions for two to three blocks.

Spire workers will be on the scene for another hour or two working on repairs.

