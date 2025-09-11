Sprinkler system in River Market building prevents fire from causing more damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, are crediting the sprinkler system of a multi-story building in the River Market for preventing a fire from being much worse.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a three-story commercial building in the 500 block of Walnut.

The first crews on the scene reported light smoke and fire coming from the third story of the building where a dance studio is located.

A KCFD spokesperson said the studio’s sprinkler system had activated and held the fire in check until fire crews were able to arrive.

Courtesy KCFD

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Several businesses in the building remain without power as crews evaluate the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

