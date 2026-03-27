St. Joseph man, 63, dies after crash with farm implement Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 63-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, man died following a crash involving a farm implement Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 7:36 a.m. Thursday, a 66-year-old DeKalb, Missouri, man was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra eastbound on Missouri Route 116 when the pickup crossed over the center line and struck a farm implement being towed by a 2011 John Deere tractor that was westbound.

The collision forced the Tundra off the road, where it struck a creek bed. The farm tractor came to a controlled stop at a nearby field entrance.

A 63-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, man riding in the Tundra died from injuries in the crash. The driver of the Tundra was transported to a St. Joseph-area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man driving the farm tractor was not injured in the crash.

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