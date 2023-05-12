St. Louis man pleads no contest to 1985 Roeland Park murder of father of 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man pleaded no contest Thursday for his role in a murder that took place in Roeland Park on March 13, 1985.

In 2021, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced detectives had cracked the case after 39 years.

Howe announced murder charges against Geter Watson Rhymes, who killed Gary Watson.

On the day of the murder, Watson was found dead inside a unit at the Skyline Apartment in Roeland Park, where he lived with his wife and three children.

Detectives reopened the case in 2020 and reexamined new evidence, conducted additional interviews and followed new leads.

Rhymes was later arrested in the spring of 2021. He pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and will be sentenced on July 14.

