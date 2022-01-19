St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

ST LOUIS — A notary from St. Louis has admitted ordering 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards from China.

The plea agreement from Morgan Webb, 23, does not indicate her motive or whether she sold any of the cards, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor of possession of an imitation insignia of a U.S. agency.

The cards had a fake insignia and seal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They were labeled on the shipping manifest as thank-you cards. The cards were intercepted by Customs and Border Protection officers in September a a DHL shipping hub and in Kentucky, and then delivered to Webb's apartment in St. Louis.

Webb is scheduled to be sentenced April 20. Attorneys have agreed to recommend that she get probation.

Webb became a notary public in May, according to state records, and registered a notary business in July.

Webb's lawyer, Diane Dragan, declined to comment and said her client did not wish to comment, the Post-Dispatch reported.

