Staff member at Curé of Ars School placed on leave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A staff member at Curé of Ars School, a Catholic school in Leawood, has been placed on leave, the school confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the school referenced a report of "behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct" regarding the staff member.

The staff member will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of any possible investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

A DCF spokesperson said they could not release additional information or confirm an investigation "to protect the privacy of those who may be victims of abuse or neglect."

The school says putting the staff member on leave is "not an assertion of guilt or wrongdoing" and that the decision was made "for the safety and well-being of all involved while the facts are reviewed."

"The school is prepared to cooperate fully with any possible DCF and Archdiocesan investigations and remains committed to providing a safe, supportive, and Christ-centered environment for every student," the spokesperson wrote to KSHB 41 News Wednesday. "Curé of Ars and the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas take all allegations of abuse and misconduct by church personnel very seriously and work to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency, respect, and compassion."

Anyone with knowledge about any misconduct by a church volunteer, employee, religious or clergy member, regardless of when the behavior may have occurred, should contact civil authorities first, and then call or text the Archdiocese’s confidential report line at 913-276-8703 or reach out online here.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.