Standoff ongoing in Overland Park at apartment near Shawnee Mission North High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is involved in a standoff with an aggravated assault suspect who is barricaded in an apartment building near Shawnee Mission North High School.

Around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported aggravated assault in an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Marty Lane.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault and received medical attention.

Overland Park police said hostage negotiators are present at the apartment and are speaking with the barricaded suspect, who officers presume to be the only person in the apartment.

The Shawnee Mission School District says bus routes were altered and Shawnee Mission North families were asked to avoid the area due to the standoff.

KSHB 41 News is present on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

