State of Missouri impacted by recent global cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri revealed Wednesday it's computer systems, like many in other states, had been hit by a cyber attack.

The State of Missouri Office of Administration, Information Services and Technology Division is investigating the potential impact to Missouri after a network of cyber criminals launched a global attack on private entities and multiple state governments.

The attack may have come when a when a ransomware gang exploited a vulnerability in a third-party transfer system called MoveIT.

The State of Missouri quickly identified any associations with the MoveIT system and the Office of Administration immediately launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the cyber-attack and any agencies and vendors potentially impacted.

This investigation is ongoing. Public notice will be made as quickly as possible once entities, individuals, or systems who may have been impacted are identified

