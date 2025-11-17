State trooper’s cruiser struck by gunfire in chase Sunday night on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A patrol car belonging to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by gunfire during a police chase Sunday night.

A highway patrol spokesperson said around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, a trooper spotted a gray passenger car speeding on southbound Interstate 35 near Missouri 291 Highway in Liberty and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

Shortly after the start of the pursuit, the trooper reported a passenger in the vehicle shot toward the trooper.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

The chase continued south into Jackson County. The trooper said the passenger again opened fire toward the trooper as they drove on Interstate 70 near 18th Street. The trooper’s vehicle was struck at least twice by gunfire.

The chase ended near E. 41st Street and Cleveland Avenue, where four suspects bailed from the car on foot. Three of the suspects were taken into custody just before 11 p.m.

The fourth suspect was located in a storm drain and was taken into custody around 4 a.m.

Troopers say one of the four suspects was a juvenile. It’s not clear if the juvenile was the suspect who opened fire on the trooper’s vehicle.

No troopers or civilians were struck by gunfire during the chase.

