Statewide silver alert issued for missing 94-year-old Tonganoxie man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide silver alert for a missing 94-year-old man from Tonganoxie.

Police said Donald Mueller is likely driving a dark green 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup with Vermont tag 515A791.

Mueller was believed to have left his residence in Tonganoxie to head toward Basehor.

Mueller is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a red, blue, and green long-sleeve button-down shirt, jeans and brown loafers. Mueller also walks with a limp.

Mueller has a heart condition and several other medical conditions that may impact his ability to return home safely without assistance, police said.

If you see Mueller, call 911 immediately.

If you have other information about Mueller's whereabouts, call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682-5724.

