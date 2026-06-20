Statewide Silver Alert issued Friday night for missing Overland Park man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert Friday night for a missing Overland Park man who suffers from dementia.

Oval N. Glinn, 78, of Overland Park, was last seen about 8:10 p.m. Friday driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with an expired Missouri license plate. The license plate number is VE1C9E.

Glinn was last seen driving north from West 61st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Police said Glinn is white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

He has gray hair, green eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information about Oval Glinn should call 911.

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