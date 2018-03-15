Stolen SUV causes series of crashes in Hyde Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a series of crashes involving a stolen SUV Wednesday afternoon.

"What I remember is I heard a loud noise and there was an airbag in my face," said Joel Schuman.

Schuman told 41 Action News he was driving home when his car hit an SUV near 41st Street and Charlotte. The SUV had run a stop sign and according to Kansas City Police had been stolen.

Here’s another angle of that crash @kcpolice are working near 41st and Charlotte. A neighbor whose car was hit tells me he saw 3 people loaded up and taken into an ambulance @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/70mo0sf8EV — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) March 14, 2018

"It was just a very loud crunch and you could hear the vehicle rolling. After that quiet for a minute and just police sirens," said Luke Coleman, whose car was damaged.

Kansas City Police initially tried to stop the SUV at 31st and Prospect after the license plate came back stolen.

According to Sgt. Scott Simons, when officers turned on their lights the SUV sped away.

Police, he said, did not initiate a chase.

"They just had complete disrespect for everyone out here and drove like crazy," said Simons.

Four suspects inside the car were all taken to the hospital. Charges have not been filed yet.

"I feel pretty lucky right now," said Schuman.