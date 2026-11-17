KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported after a street sweeper vehicle caught fire late Tuesday morning in Overland Park.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on the fire in the area of W. 106th Street and Antioch Road.

Watch: Street sweeper catches fire Tuesday morning on Antioch Road in Overland Park

Street sweeper catches fire Tuesday morning on Antioch Road in Overland Park

A fire deparment spokesperson said crews were able to make quick work of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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