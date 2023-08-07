Streetcar service suspended due to blockage, police activity on route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Streetcar service is temporarily suspended due to a “blockage on the route and police activity,” RideKC shared in a rider alert sent around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports a shooting occurred near the route, at 20th and Main, around 5:45 p.m.

Officers located an adult male. He was transported from the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say while the service suspension is due to investigation of the homicide, the incident did not involve the streetcar.

Service will resume once the area is cleared, per RideKC.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.