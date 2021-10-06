Student arrested after allegedly making threat towards Olathe South High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making a threat aimed at Olathe South High School.

Olathe Police Department Sgt. Joel Yeldell told KSHB 41 News police received the reports of threat on Tuesday afternoon.

The threat was allegedly made through a social media post.

After an initial investigation, a 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday evening.

Following the incident, the district sent the following message to families:

"We take any and all threats against our school and the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously," the district said in part in the the letter. "The Olathe Police Department took swift action and has identified the student. They are now working with the student and family.While we believe this to be a non credible threat, the consequences of a threat of any fashion against our school is unacceptable and will be handled with great seriousness."

The nature of the threat wasn't immediately known.

School operations were normal Wednesday.

