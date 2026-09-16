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Student arrested after bringing gun to Wyandotte High School

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Charlie Keegan
Michael D. Francis, who learned a lot about taking risks while he was the mascot for Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas, now runs a production studio which is searching for Midwestern stories to turn into reality TV programs.
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte High School student was arrested after attempting to bring a gun into the school Wednesday morning.

A Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools spokesperson told KSHB 41 the student was arrested at approximately 7:20 a.m. The school's metal detectors identified the weapon before the student could pass through the security checkpoint.

The district said the weapon was quickly secured, and the student was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Classes continued as normal.

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