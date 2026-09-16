Student arrested after bringing gun to Wyandotte High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte High School student was arrested after attempting to bring a gun into the school Wednesday morning.

A Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools spokesperson told KSHB 41 the student was arrested at approximately 7:20 a.m. The school's metal detectors identified the weapon before the student could pass through the security checkpoint.

The district said the weapon was quickly secured, and the student was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Classes continued as normal.

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