Student brings gun to Hogan Preparatory Academy Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student was detained after they brought a handgun to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Wednesday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were sent around 11:30 a.m. to the school, 1221 E. Meyer Blvd., on a report that a security guard had detained a student for bringing a firearm to school.

The security guard found the gun, and the student was detained without incident, per KCPD.

No injuries or gunshots were reported.

