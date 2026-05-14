Subject shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police early Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday morning shot and killed a subject while on the scene.

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said officers received a domestic disturbance call around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North 78th Place.

The report involved a female subject involved in a disturbance with her adult son inside of an apartment.

The responding officers attempted to question the male, but he drove off.

About an hour later, around 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a second call from the female subject at the same address, and police were dispatched back to the location.

The KBI spokesperson said that when officers approached the door to talk to the female subject, the son, later identified as 27-year-old Jesse Fitzgeral "ran out of the apartment and toward officers holding a metal object."

The spokesperson said that one of the officers fired on Fitzgeral during a physical struggle.

Officers performed CPR on Fitzgeral, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson said investigators later located a metal spoon near Fitzgeral.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene Thursday morning and is the lead agency on the investigation into the shooting, per KCKPD.

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