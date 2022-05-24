Sugar Creek, Missouri, man accused of stealing over 30 guns from store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sugar Creek, Missouri, is accused of stealing 36 guns from a gun store in Lone Jack, Missouri.

Edward A. Robinson Jr., 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 18.

Robinson is charged with one count of stealing 36 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and one count of possessing 36 stolen firearms.

The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 7, 2022 at the MTC Gun store.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the store that morning after an alarm.

They found evidence of forced entry at the building and began searching the surrounding area.

Deputies found Robinson in a nearby field near a motorcycle with a large black bag over his shoulder.

Shortly after, deputies found the guns inside of the bag and arrested Robinson.

