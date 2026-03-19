Suspect arrested after woman seriously injured in stabbing Thursday in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe say a 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman Thursday afternoon at a park.

Police and paramedics received a call around 12:05 p.m. Thursday on a reported aggravated battery in the 1000 block of North Ridgeview Road near Olathe Two Trails Park.

Officers arrived and located a 38-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police located the male suspect shortly thereafter and took him into custody.

A police spokesperson said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

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