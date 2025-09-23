Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing Friday of man, 45, in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence say a man is in custody following a deadly stabbing last Friday night.

Around 8 p.m. Sept. 19, officers were called to the 900 block of E. 23rd Street on a stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene and located a 45-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

The man, later identified as Anthony S. Myers, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said officers launched a manhunt over the weekend for a possible suspect, arresting Trey C. Parker on Monday night.

The spokesperson confirmed Parker was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

