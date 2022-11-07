Suspect arrested in in connection to 2 bank-robbery incidents in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A bank robber is in custody Monday after an attempted bank robbery followed by a successful bank robbery in Olathe bank before a foiled escape that ended with a car crash.

The first robbery attempt happened just after 1 p.m. at the Bank Midwest branch at 14735 W. 119th St., according to Olathe police.

The circumstances aren't immediately clear, but the robber was not successful in his attempt.

Approximately 17 minutes later, a robbery happened barely a half-miles away at the U.S. Bank branch at 15380 W. 119th St., police said.

Olathe police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers spotted the suspected robber's vehicle.

He tried to elude capture but crashed his vehicle on U.S. 56 near the Kansas City Motel, a little more than 6 miles southwest of the bank-robbery scenes.

No injuries were reported in the incidents at the two banks and the suspect was not hurt when his vehicle crashed, Olathe police said.

Anyone with information about the case asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8833 or Olathe police at 913-971-6363. Tipsters also can use the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

