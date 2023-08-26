Suspect at large after Friday shooting at Country Club Plaza store leaves employee injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is at large after stealing several items from JD Sports, a shoe store on the Country Club Plaza, and shooting a store employee before fleeing the scene Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The robbery and shooting occurred around 7:39 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The store employee was shot "in a lower extremity" and suffered non-life threatening injuries, per KCPD. The employee was transported to a local hospital.

No suspect was found following an area canvass.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.

