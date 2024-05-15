Suspect flees with unknown amount of money after Northland bank robbery Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money late Wednesday morning in an alleged bank robbery in Kansas City, North.

An FBI spokesperson said the robbery was reported around 11:45 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 6161 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The spokesperson said the suspect gave the bank teller a note demanding money. The suspect did not display a weapon and no injuries were reported.

Based on surveillance video from the bank, the suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, with a thin build and approximately six-feet tall.

The suspect was wearing a black stocking cap, blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark navy pants at the time of the robbery.

The spokesperson said the suspect left the bank and headed south on foot.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-848-8477.

