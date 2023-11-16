Suspect gets away with cash after robbing bank on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI and Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for a suspect who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday after robbing a bank on the Country Club Plaza.

Authorities got the call around 12:40 p.m. on a reported bank robbery at the Commerce Bank at 118 W. 47th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

An FBI spokesperson said the suspect gave a demand note to the teller and threatened to have a bomb. The suspect allegedly left a box in the bank and then fled the scene. The box was later determined not to be hazardous.

No injuries were reported at the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 50s, approximately five-feet, seven-inches tall with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue Reebok pullover, a blue ballcap with a white mesh back and glasses.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

