INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department (IPD) announced that a shooting involving an officer took place on Friday, Nov. 28 around 10 p.m.

Details are limited, but according to IPD, the incident happened near U.S. 24 Hwy and Farley Avenue when a driver fled a traffic stop on foot.

Police gave chase, and fired at the suspect, resulting in the suspect sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire.

The individual was hospitalized, and placed into police custody, IPD said. No officers were injured.

This incident is under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

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