Suspect in attempted homicide, kidnapping taken into custody following pursuit in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit Saturday in Johnson County, Missouri, ended in the arrest of a Lee's Summit attempted homicide and kidnapping suspect, per authorities.

The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was located leaving Jackson County and traveling into Johnson County on U.S. Highway 50.

When Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop, with the help of Johnson County deputies, the “vehicle failed to yield,” authorities said.

A pursuit then ensued.

The sheriff’s office said reports indicated the suspect was armed with a handgun and a juvenile was inside the vehicle.

Despite Johnson County deputies and Warrensburg Police Department officers deploying stop sticks that deflated the suspect’s tires, the suspect continued, entering Warrensburg before heading back to Highway 50 heading westbound.

Authorities said the suspect continued driving on rims to the 1800 block of NW U.S. Highway 50.

At that point, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office — who were requested to assist after the suspect rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle during the pursuit — deployed a grappler, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose control and come to a stop.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was secured from the vehicle, and the suspect surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

