Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Ray County that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12:15 p.m., Ray County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Arapahoe Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a 43-year-old male unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds.

Glen Michael Stice, 55, of Homestead Village, was located in a residence and arrested shortly after the incident, according to authorities.

Stice is currently being held at the Ray County Jail on a 24-hour investigative hold as the Ray County Prosecutor's Office reviews potential charges.

Authorities said he will remain in custody pending further determination.

The Ray County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately made available.

