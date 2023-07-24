Suspect in custody after man found dead Sunday in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s office says one person is in custody in connection to the homicide of a 65-year-old man Sunday night.

A spokesperson said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to Lakeview Drive in rural Freeman and Lake Annette, Missouri, on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man who appeared to be performing life-saving measures on a shooting victim.

The victim, later identified as Edward Demoussett, was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

It wasn’t clear if the person who deputies saw performing life-saving measures was the same person that was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

