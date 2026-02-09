Suspect in multiple Lawrence arsons, burglaries arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire investigators and police detectives in Lawrence, Kansas, announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with crimes that occurred between December 2025 and February 2026.

The suspect was brought into custody on Saturday, Feb. 7, following an investigation by Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and the Lawrence Police Department.

The aggravated arsons and burglaries happened at “three separate apartment complexes, involving four vacant dwelling units and two laundry rooms." Damage estimates are not currently available, according to a LDCFM press release.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed pending further examination. LDCFM says no further details will be released at this time.

