Suspect in Shawnee shots-fired incident taken into custody in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in a shots-fired incident in Shawnee was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

Shawnee police said officers were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of gunshots fired into an occupied dwelling near Quivira Road and W. 71st Street. Police said the incident occurred overnight.

No injuries were reported.

Later Sunday morning, around 11:40 a.m., officers located the suspect near W. 121st Street and Ballentine Street in Overland Park, where the suspect barricaded himself for several hours.

Overland Park and Shawnee officers safely took the suspect into custody without incident before 4 p.m.

