Suspect in theft slammed her vehicle into an Overland Park police officer's car during her getaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman slammed an SUV into the driver's side of an Overland Park police officer's vehicle after allegedly stealing from a store.

The incident happened on March 16 near the intersection of West 97th Street and Quivira Road, police said.

The two suspects are suspected of stealing numerous items from a store.

An Overland Park police officer tried to contact the two suspects, but the driver rammed the officer's car, according to police.

The two fled east on West 95th Street and then south on U.S. 69 Highway.

