Man allegedly armed with gun shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police Thursday afternoon near Cleaver II, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man allegedly armed with a gun suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after being shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

A man armed with a handgun was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon by Kansas City police officers near the intersection of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Lt. Andy Bell said Kansas City, Missouri, police received a 911 call about a man who pointed a gun at an ambulance with its lights and sirens on as it drove down Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard .

No gunshots were fired at the ambulance.

Officers arrived at 2:20 p.m. and found the man with the weapon.

He did not comply with orders from the officers as they tried to arrest him, according to Lt. Bell.

Officers shot the man. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control will investigate the shooting and present its report to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review.

