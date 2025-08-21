Suspected car thief hits police vehicle and light pole, fails at escape on foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected car thief drove the wrong way on a Kansas City neighborhood street, hit a parked car and a police vehicle before hitting a wooden light pole and attempting, but failing, to escape capture.

Police said the incident began about 4:40 p.m. when officers were in pursuit of a stolen silver BMW 640i.

The suspect was driving the BMW the wrong way on Askew Avenue in the city's historic Northeast neighborhood when the BMW smashed into a parked car, according to a police department news release.

Moments later, the suspect ran a stop sign and the BMW was hit by a marked KCPD Dodge Durango that was using its red lights and sirens.

The driver managed to keep going in the BMW before driving off southbound on Askew Avenue and into a wooden light pole,

He tried to run, but was quickly arrested.

The police officer involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.