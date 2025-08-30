Suspected drunk driver dies in crash after Missouri Highway Patrol trooper used maneuver to end car chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected drunk driver died early Saturday morning in a car crash after a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper used a special maneuver in an attempt to stop the driver from fleeing.

The crash happened at 1:21 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 south of Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The trooper used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) technique to end the chase and "reduce the risk to public safety," the news release states.

The maneuver usually involves a law enforcement officer making intentional contact with the rear of a fleeing vehicle, according to the patrol. The maneuver allows the law enforcement officer's vehicle to maintain control while causing the fleeing vehicle to lose control and likely ending the pursuit.

The driver's silver Chevrolet Tahoe went off the right side of interstate, crashed into a ditch and overturned, the news release states.

The driver was ejected from the Tahoe and died at the scene.

His name is not expected to be released until at least Sunday.

The chase began about one minute before the crash, according to the patrol's news release.

The trooper saw the driver of the Tahoe fail to maintain a single lane while driving north on I-35 south of Brighton Avenue.

He also nearly struck the guardrail several times before the trooper tried to get the driver to pull over, the news release states.

Because the driver died in the incident, the case is being investigated as a use of force incident by the patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The trooper has been placed on paid leave during the investigation.

In addition, the patrol's Major Crash Investigation Unit is doing a reconstruction of the crash.

The reports will be sent to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office will determine if charges will be filed.

